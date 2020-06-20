Coronavirus: UK to review two-meter social distancing rule for England

Britain’s government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-meter social distancing rule for England, a minister said.



Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain two meters apart will stop them from getting back to speed as the coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app



“We have committed to reviewing the two-meter to one-meter rule and we will be concluding on that shortly,” culture minister Oliver Dowden told BBC radio late on Friday.



“Within the coming days we will get the outcome.”

Read more:

Coronavirus: Psychopaths less likely to practice social distancing, study shows

Coronavirus: Scientists ‘very suspicious’ of WHO social distancing research

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia infections climb as social distancing ignored, ministry

Boris Johnson aims for return to normality

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the review a week ago and has said he would do everything he could to get the country back to normal as soon as possible without risking lives.



Johnson, who says his government has followed scientific advice in its handling of the pandemic, has to balance the need to revive the economy after its 20 percent collapse in April without allowing a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a primary school in Hertfordshire, UK, June 19, 2020. (Reuters)





Britain has the third-highest number of coronavirus deaths after the United States and Brazil.



Britain’s devolved nations - Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland - have their own powers over health rules.

Last Update: Saturday, 20 June 2020 KSA 12:01 - GMT 09:01