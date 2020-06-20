Egypt confirms 1,774 new cases of coronavirus, 79 deaths

Egypt confirmed it has detected 1,774 new cases of coronavirus and 79 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to health officials.

Health officials said 400 people recovered from the COVID-19 coronavirus on Friday, raising its total recoveries since the outbreak first began to 13,928.

The new death toll now raising the total number of fatalities in the country to 2,017.

Governorates that recorded the highest rate of infection with the coronavirus are Cairo, Giza and Qalyubia, while the governorates of the Red Sea, Matruh and South Sinai recorded the lowest rates of infections.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on Friday for access to new technologies for disease detection and the development of a new vaccine and treatment to all states, particularly to African countries, at reasonable prices, according to Egypt Today newspaper.

The Arab world’s most populous nation closed itself off in March to curb the spread of the disease, shutting schools, restaurants and halting almost all international flights.

The pandemic shuttered Egypt’s vital tourism industry, which the government says accounts for 5 percent of economic output, but analysts say it may account for as much as 15 percent if jobs and investment indirectly related to the industry are included.

(With Reuters)

