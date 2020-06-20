Six Trump staffers working at the Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

Six members of a campaign advance team working in Tulsa ahead of Donald Trump’s Saturday rally here have tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign said hours before the president was set to take the stage.
“Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events,” Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said in a statement.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
“Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” Murtaugh said, adding that no COVID-positive staffers “or anyone in immediate contact” with them will be at the rally or near attendees.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 20 June 2020 KSA 21:44 - GMT 18:44