Coronavirus: Oman records over 900 new cases, 772 recoveries

Oman has confirmed 905 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising its total to 29,471, while the health ministry recorded 772 recoveries on Sunday.



Of the new cases, 503 are foreign nationals while 402 are Omani citizen, the health ministry announced in a statement.

Three people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died due to complications, raising the death toll to 131 as of June 21.



Despite an increase in daily cases, the total number of recoveries has reached 15,552, with more than half of those who had the virus having recovered.

The Sultanate announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on February 24, two Omani women who had caught the virus in Iran. The rate of increase in the country has remained relatively stable, with only 192 cases by the end of March.

The government then put in place measures, including a complete lockdown in the capital Muscat, where the majority of cases had been identified.



