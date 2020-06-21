Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,379 new cases as restrictions lifted

Saudi Arabia saw a slight drop in its daily increase after recording 3,379 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 157,612, the health ministry announced on Sunday, the same day restrictions were lifted.

Thirty-seven people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, taking the death toll to 1,267.



Despite an increase in daily cases, the Kingdom continues to see more recoveries which have reached 101,130 as of June 21 after 2,213 new recoveries were recorded.

Health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali continued to urge people to comply with precautionary measures such as avoiding crowds and gatherings, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing.

Al-Abd al-Ali also said that the infection rate in the Kingdom had been decreasing till early June when the number of infections increased again. He said this is directly connected to the lack of compliance with precautionary measures.

One person infected 21 individuals during a family gathering, including elders and children, in which two individuals who contracted the virus now need medical attention, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

As the Kingdom continues its efforts in returning to “normalcy,” all economic and commercial activities are allowed to resume operations given they adhere to precautionary measures.

International travels remains suspended until further notice, however, the decision to resume flights outside of the country is being reviewed by special committees.

Individuals who violate any of the preventative measures will be penalized, according to the interior ministry.

