Coronavirus: UAE reports 392 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, one death

The United Arab Emirates reported on Sunday 392 new coronavirus cases and one new death, with 661 new recoveries, according to state news agency WAM.

The latest numbers are in line with the country's relatively low daily increases over the last week. On Saturday the UAE recorded 388 new coronavirus cases, one death, and 758 recoveries.

There were over 48,000 coronavirus tests performed in the last 24 hours across the country, WAM reported.

The UAE has carried out a comprehensive coronavirus testing campaign, which has been praised by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A recent study by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group ranked the United Arab Emirates third in the world for monitoring and detection of COVID-19, following Singapore and Israel respectively.

The UAE ranked second in emergency preparedness for the pandemic, following China, according to Deep Knowledge’s COVID-19 Regional Safety Assessment.

The assessment also designated the UAE in its “Tier 1” category, which consists of 20 regions that ranked highest in its index “in terms of regional safety and stability” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday the government announced it released a new test that can detect whether an individual has developed antibodies that fight against the novel coronavirus.

The tests detect antibodies in the blood that reveal whether a person has had COVID-19 in the past, regardless of how severe their symptoms were.

