Dubai welcomes back residents, tourists, allows travel: Coronavirus travel protocols

Dubai announced on Sunday that it will allow residents abroad with valid visas to return to the emirate starting from June 22 and will welcome back international tourists through its airports from July 7 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In tandem with the UAE’s decision to allow its citizens and residents to travel to coronavirus-“low risk” countries, Dubai will also allow its residents and citizens to begin traveling to international destinations starting from June 23.

Air travel and tourism have been one of the hardest-hit sectors internationally by the coronavirus pandemic, with many governments worldwide shutting their borders, restricting travel, banning tourism activities, and imposing curfews and lockdowns.

The UAE had suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 as part of the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Dubai’s authorities put in place new travel protocols to limit the chances of coronavirus infection.

Here are the updated procedures:

Dubai citizens and residents travelling abroad

Dubai will allow its residents and citizens to begin traveling to international destinations starting from June 23.

There will be no restrictions on the overseas destinations that citizens and residents can travel to. However, they must comply with guidelines and protocols followed in the countries they are travelling to.

They must fill a “Health Declaration Form” before travelling to confirm they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any coronavirus symptoms.

Upon their return to Dubai, citizens and residents will have to undergo a PCR test at the airport.

They must register their complete details on the COVID-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and commit to restricting themselves at home until their test results are available.

If they test positive, they must self-isolate for 14 days and adhere to all guidelines and measures outlined by the COVID-19 Command and Control Center.

Return of Dubai residents

Foreign nationals holding valid Dubai-issued residency visas are allowed to return to the emirate starting from June 22.

They must pre-book a flight on any airline, given that they obtain an approval coordinated between the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA Dubai) and the airline.

They must fill a “Health Declaration Form” before travelling to confirm they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any coronavirus symptoms.

Upon arrival at Dubai airports, they must undergo a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test to screen them for coronavirus.

They should register their complete details in the COVID-19 DXB smart app available online on arrival and before leaving the terminal.

The residents should not leave their house until they receive their COVID-19 test result. If they test positive, they will have to self-isolate at home for 14 days.

Residents sharing homes or living in high-density housing facilities will be isolated at an institutional facility if they test positive.

The resident’s employer should make arrangements for the isolation facility in accordance with guidelines approved by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre or bear the costs of a paid isolation facility provided by the government.

International tourists

Dubai will allow entry of international tourists starting from July 7.

International tourists travelling by air to Dubai must ensure they meet all requirements for entry to the UAE.

They should download the COVID-19 DXB app and register their details on it, since it facilitates easy coordination and communication with health authorities if they experience COVID-19 symptoms.

They must fill a “Health Declaration Form” before travelling to confirm they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

They should also ensure to have valid health insurance in order to be allowed to enter the country.

The airline has the right to refuse boarding if passengers display any coronavirus symptoms.

International tourists must do a PCR test with a maximum validity of four days (96 hours) ahead of the date of departure.

They will be required to show proof of not being infected with the virus on arrival at Dubai airports. If they cannot provide proof, they will undergo a PCR test at the airport.

All arrivals will be subject to thermal screenings. If a traveler is suspected to have coronavirus symptoms, Dubai airports have the right to re-test to ensure the tourist is free of the virus.

It is mandatory for tourists who test positive for coronavirus to register their details on the COVID-19 DXB app and isolate themselves at an institutional facility provided by the government for 14 days at their own expense.

All positive COVID-19 cases should strictly adhere to the measures outlined by the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre.

A man is seen through a thermal camera at Dubai International Airport amid the outbreak of the coronavirus in Dubai, UAE, April 27, 2020. (Reuters)

Responsibilities that apply to all passengers

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management outlined coronavirus-related procedures that all travelers to and from Dubai should adhere to:

All passengers must make themselves aware of the protocols and conditions specified by Dubai’s government and destination countries’ governments before travelling and ensure they comply with them.

Passengers must disclose any health symptoms before travelling by filling out the “Health Declaration Form” provided by the airline company.

UAE nationals must notify UAE embassies in the countries they are visiting if they test positive for COVID-19.

Tourists must ensure they have international health insurance before travelling.

All tourists must show that they have tested negative in a PCR test done four days (96 hours) before the departure date. If they cannot provide test results, they will be tested at Dubai airports.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate themselves for 14 days at their home or in an institutional facility provided by the government at their own expense.

Travelers must strictly follow physical distancing guidelines in accordance with measures followed at Dubai airports and use face masks at all times.

All passengers should stringently observe precautionary measures and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

