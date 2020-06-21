Palestinian Authority closes two West Bank cities after coronavirus spike

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday said it was temporarily closing the cities of Hebron and Nablus in the occupied West Bank to contain the spread of coronavirus after a sharp rise in infections.
“The government decided to close the governorate of Hebron to prevent anyone from entering or exiting, with the exception of the transport of merchandise,” Palestinian prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said.
He told a news conference that Hebron would be closed for five days and Nablus for 48 hours.
The measures come after an increase in COVID-19 infections in both cities.
Hebron saw 48 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 258, while authorities have reported 23 cases in Nablus.
Authorities have reported a total of 687 cases in the West Bank, including two deaths so far.
Last Update: Sunday, 21 June 2020 KSA 01:05 - GMT 22:05