US CDC reports 2,248,029 new coronavirus cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 2,248,029 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 32,411 cases from its previous count and said that the number of deaths had risen by 560 to 119,615.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 p.m. ET on June 20 versus its previous report on Saturday.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump addressed a smaller-than-expected crowd with criticism of anti-racism protests at a rally meant to reinvigorate his re-election campaign amid US racial unrest and a still-strong coronavirus pandemic.

Six members of Trump’s campaign advance team tested positive for COVID-19.

