Coronavirus: Brazil passes 50,000 deaths from COVID-19

Brazil on Sunday said it had registered more than 50,000 deaths from the coronavirus outbreak as well as about one million infections, as the second worst-affected country in the world struggles to control the disease.

The Ministry of Health reported 641 new deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 50,617, with 1,085,038 recorded infections.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

It is the second most-affected country behind the United States, which accounts for nearly 120,000 deaths and more than 2.2 million cases.

Since the start of June, Brazil has registered the most new infections and deaths of any country in the world, according to an AFP count based on official figures - more than 518,000 and 19,000, respectively.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It has recorded daily death tolls of more than 1,000 on each of the past four days.

Brazil has struggled to set a strategy for dealing with the pandemic.

Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 01:46 - GMT 22:46