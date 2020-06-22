Coronavirus: Kuwait records 641 new cases with 79 pct total recoveries

Kuwait has recorded 641 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 40,291, the health ministry announced on Monday as the total recoveries reached 79 percent.

Of the new cases, 383 are Kuwaiti nationals and 258 are foreign nationals, according to the ministry.



Four people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 330 as of June 22.



Despite an increase in new cases and some deaths, 530 people confirmed their recovery over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,770

