Coronavirus: Oman records 1,605 new cases, its highest daily increase, six deaths

Oman saw its highest daily increase after recording 1,605 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Monday.
Of the new cases, 921 were foreign nationals and 684 were Omanis, according to the ministry.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
Meanwhile, six people who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered, raising the death toll to 137.
Despite an increase in daily cases, the Sultanate continues to see an increase in recoveries as well. Out of the total 31,076 cases, 16,408 people have recovered as of June 22 after an additional 856 cases recovered.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app
The health ministry also said 407 people are currently receiving medical care with 100 in the intensive care unit.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 12:32 - GMT 09:32