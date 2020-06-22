Coronavirus: Qatar reports one death, 1,034 new infections

Qatar reported 1,034 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s total active cases to 18,348, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, an additional 1,637 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, increasing the total number of recoveries to 69,956.



The health ministry also announced one new fatality which raised the death toll to 99 as of June 22.

Qatar has conducted 324,570 total tests, according to the health ministry.

The country's first case was confirmed on February 27, but the number of cases began to rise more steeply from mid-March onwards, beginning with the announcement of 238 new cases in a single day on March 11.

Many of the cases are believed to be within crowded labor camps for migrant workers, according to media reports. As well as implementing standard restrictions on contact including closing shops and stopping Friday Prayers, Qatar also locked down the “Industrial Area” where many migrant workers are confined.

Al Arabiya English's Tommy Hilton contributed to this report.

Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 16:34 - GMT 13:34