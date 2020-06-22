Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia reports 3,393 COVID-19 cases, recoveries rise over 105,000

Saudi Arabia announced 3,393 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases 161,005, while 105,175 have already covered, the health ministry said Monday.

There were also an additional 40 deaths recorded by the ministry, bringing the total toll to 1,307.

The Kingdom’s recoveries spiked upwards to 105,175, an increase of 4,045, and nearly twice the recorded recoveries on Sunday.

Health ministry spokesman Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali continued to urge people to comply with precautionary measures such as avoiding crowds and gatherings, wearing a face mask and maintaining social distancing on Thursday.

“The virus is still there, the virus is active, the pandemic is still there, and there is still no vaccine. Research is ongoing, and we are hopeful. Treatment protocols are constantly being updated,” he said.

“A return to normalcy is now possible, but must be done with caution,” al-Abd al-Ali added.

The infection rate in the Kingdom had been decreasing until early June when the number of infections increased again, he added, noting that the increases are directly connected to the lack of compliance with precautionary measures.

As the Kingdom continues its efforts in returning to “normalcy,” all economic and commercial activities are allowed to resume operations given they adhere to precautionary measures.

International travels remains suspended until further notice, however, the decision to resume flights outside of the country is being reviewed by special committees.

Individuals who violate any of the preventative measures will be penalized, according to the interior ministry.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reopens cinemas with coronavirus protocols: The Dos and Don’ts

Saudi Minister: Security of Egypt, Saudi Arabia ‘indivisible’ amid tensions in Libya

Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia continues ‘shisha’ ban, closure of restaurants’ play areas

Last Update: Monday, 22 June 2020 KSA 15:59 - GMT 12:59