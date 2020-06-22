Coronavirus: UAE extends ban on movement into Abu Dhabi as testing continues

The United Arab Emirates has extended the movement ban into Abu Dhabi for another week from June 22 as testing efforts continue throughout the country, according to a statement. However, residents may still leave the capital without a permit, and they will be allowed to travel within the emirate's regions, including Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

“Following promising indicators in the number of cases found in COVID-19 tests, Abu Dhabi residents may move freely from 6 a.m. on Tuesday 23 June,” Abu Dhabi Media Office announced in a tweet.

The country initially restricted movement into the capital from June 2 in line with measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak, the Abu Dhabi Media Office announced at the time. Residents were also banned from traveling outside of the regions in which they live.

Deliveries of goods and mail, in addition to permit holders are exempt from the ban. Meanwhile, labor workers are prohibited from entering the capital until further notice.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ & @DoHSocial, have announced that all residents of Abu Dhabi emirate may now move between Abu Dhabi’s regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Al Dhafra) from 6am on Tuesday, 23 June pic.twitter.com/sdIAI6dLgx — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 22, 2020



The UAE has confirmed 44,925 coronavirus cases as of June 22 and 32,415 recoveries. The death toll has reached 302.

Dubai eases travel restrictions

Foreign nationals with valid residency visas may return to Dubai starting June 22, the Dubai Media Office announced on Sunday. Tourists are welcome to visit the emirate next month starting July 7.

The emirate will also allow its citizens and residents to travel to other countries, “provided the destination countries agree to receive them,” starting from June 23.

Al Arabiya English's Tuqa Khalid contributed to this report.

