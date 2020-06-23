Clinical trials with Oxford coronavirus vaccine start in Brazil

Human clinical trials in Brazil for a potential coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University started this weekend, sponsor Lemann Foundation said in a statement late on Monday.
Trials will count on 2,000 health worker volunteers in Sao Paulo and 1,000 people in Rio de Janeiro and are being conducted by Universidade Federal de Sao Paulo and hospital chain Rede D'Or, respectively.
Brazil, where the disease is still rife, is the first country outside the United Kingdom to start testing the Oxford vaccine.
Last Update: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 KSA 16:53 - GMT 13:53