Coronavirus: France reports 23 COVID-19 deaths, 373 new cases

France reported 373 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 23 new deaths on Monday, figures in line with weekly averages this month that show a dramatic fall since the peak of the epidemic.

The death toll is likely to register a spike on Tuesday, when health authorities add weekly data from nursing homes to figures from hospitals. Excluding nursing home cases, France has averaged 22 deaths per day over the last seven days and 33 since the start of the month.

The number of new confirmed cases on Monday was 89 more than Sunday, but still lower than the daily average of 483 seen over the last seven days and below the 409 daily average since the beginning of June.

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 infections fell by 130 to 9,693, and those in intensive care fell by 14 to 701. Both numbers have been on a downtrend for at least 10 weeks.

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 KSA 23:22 - GMT 20:22