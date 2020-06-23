Coronavirus: India reports nearly 15,000 new cases in 24 hours

India has added nearly 15,000 new infections as states less affected by the initial surge of the virus are considering new lockdowns to staunch growing numbers.
For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.
India’s health ministry said Tuesday the nationwide tally had reached 440,215 cases, including 14,011 deaths.
The state of Delhi, which includes the capital of New Delhi, has reported 62,655 cases with the rate of new infections rapidly expanding in recent weeks as a nationwide lockdown has eased.
States remote from the capital including Assam in the northeast that initially reported few cases have plans to reimpose stringent lockdowns in certain districts.
Sonia Gandhi, president of the main opposition Congress party, has asked the government to extend a three-month free food distribution program that is due to expire soon to address a “hunger crisis.”
Read more:
Coronavirus: Glenmark gets India approval for favipiravir as COVID-19 treatment
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 KSA 10:40 - GMT 07:40