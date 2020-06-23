Coronavirus: Newborn Mexican triplets test positive on first day of their lives

Newborn Mexican triplets have tested positive for coronavirus on the day they were born, despite apparently not coming into contact with anyone who has coronavirus other than their mother, sparking concerns that COVID-19 can be passed on by pregnant mothers.
Should mothers touch their baby if they are infected with COVID-19?
#Breastfeeding helps protect infants from infectious diseases.— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 16, 2020
Infants born to mothers with suspected or confirmed #COVID19 should be fed according to standard infant feeding guidelines, while applying necessary precautions for infection prevention & control#coronavirus pic.twitter.com/F19NL5646u
However, the WHO noted that “transmission after birth via contact with infectious respiratory secretions is a concern.”
If you are pregnant, you can help protect yourself against #COVID19 by:— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) March 21, 2020
✔️ Washing your hands frequently
✔️ Keeping space between yourself and others
✔️ Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth
✔️ Practicing respiratory hygienehttps://t.co/2nFW7S5fIB pic.twitter.com/akQUIP9MaR