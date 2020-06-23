Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia detects 3,139 new cases, 39 deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia detected 3,139 new coronavirus cases and 39 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 164,144 and the virus-related deaths to 1,346, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.

The capital Riyadh recorded 299 new infections, while the city of Jeddah reported 393 new cases.

The other new infections were detected in cities and provinces around the Kingdom, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in Saudi Arabia rose to 109,885 after 4,710 people recovered from the coronavirus.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (3139) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (39) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (4710) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (109,885) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/1Jlgs9RI2Y — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 23, 2020

All individuals, including children, who suffer from chronic illnesses are urged to adhere to preventative measures, health ministry spokesperson Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Tuesday.

Everyone in the Kingdom should follow precautionary measures, such as maintaining social distancing and wearing a mask at all times, he added.

Saudi Arabia will enforce several health measures and protocols for Muslims who will be performing the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage in an effort to prevent the deadly coronavirus from spreading, the Kingdom’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah said on Tuesday.

