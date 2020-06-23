Coronavirus: UAE records 380 new cases after conducting over 40,000 COVID-19 tests

The UAE recorded 380 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday after conducting over 40,000 COVID-19 tests, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 45,683.

The rise is consistent with the recent daily increases in the country, with 378 new cases on Monday and 392 on Sunday.

The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also reported two new deaths from the virus, bringing the total to 305.

A further 657 people recovered from the virus, said NCEMA.

تُعلن وزارة الصحة عن تسجيل 380 إصابة جديدة بـ #فيروس_كورونا_المستجد، و657 حالة شفاء، بالإضافة إلى حالتي وفاة بسبب مضاعفات المرض.



The Ministry of Health announces the register of 380 new cases of #Coronavirus, 657 recoveries and 2 death cases due to complications. pic.twitter.com/AKLL7xBDrp — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) June 23, 2020

UAE travel reopening, but not for everyone

The UAE announced on Wednesday that citizens and residents will be allowed to travel to some countries starting from June 23.

“Travel to select destinations will be permitted based on a classification system. The countries that citizens and residents are allowed to travel to will be based on the countries’ practices and will be in accordance to 3 categories,” said NCEMA at the time, releasing a list of countries in the low-risk and medium-risk categories.

However, authorities since clarified that the decision “does not apply to everyone,” reported the UAE's official WAM news agency.

According to NCEMA spokesperson Saif al-Dhaheri via WAM, people wishing to travel should contact their airlines for advice.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi remains closed off from the rest of the UAE after extending the ban on entering the emirate for a week from June 22.

