Over 700 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait, four new deaths

There are 742 new coronavirus cases in Kuwait and four new deaths in the country, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday.
The total number of cases in the country now stands at 41,033, with 8,395 active cases, and there were 534 new recoveries in the last 24 hours. Of those newly infected, 385 are Kuwaiti, and 357 are non-Kuwaiti.
For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.
Two days ago Kuwait reduced nationwide nighttime curfew hours, with the new curfew beginning at 7 p.m.
The country also lifted its total lockdown on several districts and neighborhoods imposed on Hawalli, al-Nugra, Hawalli square, and Khaitan.
Kuwait recently ranked 10 globally for COVID-19 emergency preparedness in a big data analysis of 200 countries by the Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations.
The country placed 21 out of 100 on the assessment's overall COVID-19 safety index, which ranks countries “in terms of regional safety and stability” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Arabiya English's Emily Judd contributed to this report.
Last Update: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 KSA 14:33 - GMT 11:33