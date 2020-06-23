UK to ease coronavirus lockdown, will re-open pubs, restaurants, and hotels on July 4

England’s pubs, restaurants and hotels will be allowed to re-open on July 4 in the next stage of easing the country’s coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday.



“All hospitality indoors will be limited to table service and our guidance will encourage minimal staff and customer contact,” he said in parliament.

“We will ask businesses to help NHS Test and Trace respond to any local outbreaks by collecting contact details from customers.”

Coronavirus global toll

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 472,173 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 9,116,250 cases of coronavirus have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 4,437,300 are considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.



The United States is the worst-hit country with 120,402 deaths from 2,312,302 cases. At least 640,198 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 51,271 deaths from 1,106,470 cases, United Kingdom with 42,647 deaths from 305,289 cases, Italy with 34,657 deaths from 238,720 cases, and France with 29,663 deaths from 197,251 cases.

Last Update: Tuesday, 23 June 2020 KSA 15:23 - GMT 12:23