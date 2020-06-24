Coronavirus: Bahrain records 655 new cases, 588 recoveries, two deaths

The Bahraini Health Ministry announced on Wednesday 655 new coronavirus cases, while 588 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, to reach 17,450.



According to the Ministry, the number of active cases were now at 5,544, while the viral illness has in the past 24 hours claimed the lives of two people taking the number of fatalities up to 68.



For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.



Meanwhile, the number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus virus worldwide has surged past 475,000, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 6:25 a.m. GMT on Wednesday.



Read more:

EU may keep borders shut to US as coronavirus lockdowns ease

As China tames new coronavirus outbreak, cases surge elsewhere



The death toll has doubled in under two months and in total 477,117 fatalities have been recorded from 9,263,743 cases across the globe.



Europe remains the worst-hit region with 193,800 dead from 2,557,761 cases, but the pandemic is spreading rapidly through Latin America where 100,378 have died from 2,163,835 cases.



The actual number is likely far higher due to variance in how different countries report deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 17:05 - GMT 14:05