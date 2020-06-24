Coronavirus: Dubai’s Emirates to return A380 to flight, adds Dhaka, Munich to network

Dubai’s Emirates airline announced Wednesday it would be returning its A380 aircraft to service for London Heathrow and Paris from July 15.
The airline added that it will commence flights to Dhaka, Bangladesh, from June 24, and Munich, Germany, from July 15.
“The A380 remains a popular aircraft amongst our customers and it offers many unique on-board features. We are delighted to bring it back into the skies to serve our customers on flights to London and Paris from 15 July, and we are gradually looking forward to gradually introduce our A380 into more destinations according to the travel demand on specific destinations,” Adel Al Redha, Chief Operating Officer, Emirates said a statement.
Emirates has previously announced a total of 40 destinations. The airline has been slowly rebuilding its network following a period coronavirus shutdown.
Earlier this month, the UAE announce that it would be easing restrictions on residents and citizens and will allow them to travel to some countries starting from June 23.
Authorities have further announced that Dubai will reopen for business and tourist travelers from July 7, with new air protocols in place.
Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 12:17 - GMT 09:17