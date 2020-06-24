Coronavirus: Iraq registers 2,200 new cases, its highest daily tally

Iraq registered 2,200 new coronavirus cases and 79 deaths, the health ministry said on Wednesday. This brings the total number of cases to 36,702, with 1,330 deaths, it said.

Nearly 16,814 people have recovered.



The daily tally of cases has been rising since the holy month of Ramadan and as many Iraqis flout coronavirus lockdown measures.

More than 9.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 476,928 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus virus worldwide has surged past 475,000, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 6:25 a.m. GMT on Wednesday.

The death toll has doubled in under two months and in total 477,117 fatalities have been recorded from 9,263,743 cases across the globe.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 21:54 - GMT 18:54