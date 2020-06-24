Coronavirus: Kuwait announces 846 new cases, three deaths

Kuwait on Wednesday announced 846 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total of infections to 41,879.



Health Ministry spokesperson Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad was quoted by Kuwait News Agency, KUNA, as saying that three additional fatalities due to the viral illness were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 337.

On Monday, the health ministry had said that total recoveries were 31,770 at 79 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus virus worldwide has surged past 475,000, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 6:25 a.m. GMT on Wednesday.

The death toll has doubled in under two months and in total 477,117 fatalities have been recorded from 9,263,743 cases across the globe.

Europe remains the worst-hit region with 193,800 dead from 2,557,761 cases, but the pandemic is spreading rapidly through Latin America where 100,378 have died from 2,163,835 cases.

The actual number is likely far higher due to variance in how different countries report deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

