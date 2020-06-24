Coronavirus: Oman records 1,142 new cases, two new deaths

Oman recorded 1,142 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two new virus-related deaths, the Ministry of Health said on Twitter.
The total number of cases now stands at 33,536, and 142 in Oman have died from COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, there were 693 recoveries.
Of the newly reported cases, 471 cases were detected in non-Omanis, and 671 Omanis were found to be infected. The country performed 3,585 tests in the last 24 hours.
The Sultanate announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on February 24, two Omani women who had caught the virus in Iran. The rate of increase in the country has remained relatively stable, with only 192 cases by the end of March.
Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 12:19 - GMT 09:19