Coronavirus: Qatar COVID-19 infections rise above 90,000 with 1,119 new cases

Qatar reported 1,119 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 90,778.
The Qatari Ministry of Health also reported five new deaths from the virus, raising the death toll to 104.
A further 1,582 people had recovered from the virus over the last 24 hours, said the ministry, bringing the total number of recoveries to 73,803.
There are currently 219 people in ICU units with COVID-19, according to the ministry on Twitter.
The country's first case was confirmed on February 27, but the number of cases began to rise more steeply from mid-March onwards, beginning with the announcement of 238 new cases in a single day on March 11.
Many of the cases are believed to be within crowded labor camps for migrant workers, according to media reports. As well as implementing standard restrictions on contact including closing shops and stopping Friday Prayers, Qatar also locked down the “Industrial Area” where many migrant workers are confined.
Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 14:49 - GMT 11:49