Coronavirus: UAE ends national sterilization program starting June 24

The United Arab Emirates has announced the completion of its national sterilization program as part of anti-coronavirus measures starting Wednesday, June 24, according to officials.

People in the UAE will be allowed freedom of movement throughout the day without restrictions after the country announces the completion of its nationwide sterilization program against coronavirus, according to a statement from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

Health volunteers pass through a sterilisation chamber installed to disinfect residents entering and leaving the Naif area in the Gulf emirate of Dubai during the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, on April 15, 2020. (AFP)

“The national sterilization program witnessed a complete sterilization of all facilities in the UAE alongside public transportation and the metro service, and of course the sterilization operations of public and private facilities will continue in order to maintain the health and safety of the public,” said Saif al-Dhaheri, spokesperson for the NCEMA.

“We stress on the continued efforts by the public to avoid gatherings and family visits to ensure the health and safety of all, and to commit to social distancing measures and the wearing of masks and gloves when leaving the house,” al-Dhaheri added.

A nationwide disinfection campaign began across the UAE on March 26 aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus in the country. At the time, authorities restricted movement of traffic and people overnight under different curfew hours.

The UAE recorded 450 new coronavirus cases and two new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to state news agency WAM. There were also 702 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 34,405.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 22:20 - GMT 19:20