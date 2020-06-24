Saudi Arabia reports 3,123 new coronavirus cases, 41 COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia reported 3,123 new coronavirus cases and 41 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to the ministry of health. There were 2,912 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 112,797.

There have been 167,267 total confirmed coronavirus cases, with a total of 1,387 COVID-19 related deaths, since Saudi Arabia reported its first case on March 2.

Saudi Arabia was recently ranked among the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.

Saudi Arabia was 17th in Deep Knowledge’s COVID-19 Safety Assessment, classified within the “Tier 1” category - 20 countries that ranked highest “in terms of regional safety and stability” in the era of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia also took the number one spot in the analysis’ “regional resiliency” index, which considers how a country’s demography, geopolitical stability, and societal discipline, and other factors influence safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Kingdom ranked seventh in the emergency preparedness index, which takes into account four factors including emergency military mobilization experience and level of societal emergency resilience – the overall level of preparedness that incorporates “psychological, cultural and religious practices and attitudes.”

Saudi Arabia also ranked 19th in the “monitoring and detection” index, which included indicators of testing efficiency and transparency of data

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted over 1 million tests for COVID-19.

Last Update: Wednesday, 24 June 2020 KSA 16:00 - GMT 13:00