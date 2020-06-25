Coronavirus: Abu Dhabi entry ban remains following UAE disinfection drive completion

Authorities confirmed that an entry ban into Abu Dhabi remains in place following the completion of the nationwide sterilization program, according to officials, adding that residents within the UAE capital are free to move within the emirates.

“Following the completion of the National Sterilization Programme in Abu Dhabi, residents may now move freely within Abu Dhabi emirate. Exiting Abu Dhabi does not require a permit. The entry ban to Abu Dhabi remains in place, except for pre-exempted categories,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office tweeted on Wednesday.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The United Arab Emirates announced the completion of its national sterilization program as part of anti-coronavirus measures starting Wednesday, June 24.

Following the completion of the National Sterilisation Programme in #AbuDhabi, residents may now move freely within Abu Dhabi emirate. Exiting Abu Dhabi does not require a permit. The entry ban to Abu Dhabi remains in place, except for pre-exempted categories. pic.twitter.com/FU4yEtNWcD — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 24, 2020

People in the UAE will be allowed freedom of movement throughout the day without restrictions after the country announces the completion of its nationwide sterilization program against coronavirus, according to a statement from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Coronavirus: UAE ends national sterilization program starting June 24

Coronavirus: UAE’s decision to allow travel does not apply to everyone, says official

Coronavirus: UAE launches world’s first phase 3 clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine

A nationwide disinfection campaign began across the UAE on March 26 aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus in the country. At the time, authorities restricted movement of traffic and people overnight under different curfew hours.

The UAE recorded 450 new coronavirus cases and two new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, according to state news agency WAM. There were also 702 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 34,405.

Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 01:21 - GMT 22:21