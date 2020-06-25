Coronavirus: Kuwait records 909 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths

Kuwait recorded 909 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths from the virus on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health. The total number of infections now stands at 42,788.
The COVID-19 death toll in the country is now 339.
Kuwait reduced nighttime curfew hours this week and lifted its total lockdown on several districts and neighborhoods.
Kuwait recently ranked 10 globally for COVID-19 emergency preparedness in a big data analysis of 200 countries by the Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group, a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations.
The country placed 21 out of 100 on the assessment's overall COVID-19 safety index, which ranks countries “in terms of regional safety and stability” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 15:39 - GMT 12:39