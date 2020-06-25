Coronavirus: Oman records 1,366 new cases, shuts down compound housing 2,067 workers

Oman has recorded 1,366 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 34,902, the health ministry announced on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 680 are Omani nationals and 686 are foreigners.



Two people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 144.



Meanwhile, an additional 548 individuals recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,520.



There are currently 417 people in the hospitals receiving treatment for the infections and 107 are in the intensive care unit.



The health minister told a press conference that in case the Sultanate’s infection numbers continue to increase, field hospitals may be needed.



A member of the supreme committee also said a large number of infections were recorded in factories and companies in the Seeb area, to the northwest of the capital Muscat.



“Measures were taken, including the shutdown of a residential compound housing 2,067 workers,” Dr. Saif al-Abri said during the press conference.



The number of novel coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states has doubled in a month to over 400,000, according to a Reuters tally.

