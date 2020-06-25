Coronavirus: Qatar reports 1,060 new COVID-19 infections, two fatalities

Qatar has reported 1,060 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of active cases to 17,188, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
Meanwhile, 1,461 who had previously tested positive for the virus have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 74,544.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The health ministry also recorded two fatalities, raising the death toll to 106.
Health authorities conducted an additional 4,324 since Wednesday and has administered a total of 337,496 total tests as of June 25.
Qatar currently has the second highest infection count in the Gulf region, according to a Reuters Tally. The country is planning for the resumption of flights from low-risk countries on July 1 as well as the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity.
Read more:
Infections in GCC surpass 400,000 COVID-19 cases, Reuters tally shows
UAE lifts curfew, ends national COVID-19 sanitation drive
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 15:23 - GMT 12:23