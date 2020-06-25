Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows lectures, lessons in mosques with restrictions

Saudi Arabia allowed holding lessons and lectures after prayers in mosques across the Kingdom with coronavirus-related restrictions, according to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

The ministry said that that lessons must be presented immediately after prayer with a maximum duration of 10 minutes, meanwhile lectures should not exceed 30 minutes, according to a statement on the its website.

The ministry’s decision came into effect on Wednesday.

The ministry stressed that all mosques must adhere to the coronavirus precautionary measures related to the re-opening of mosques.

As for sessions for memorizing of verses from the Holy Quran, they will continue to be held remotely until further notice.

Saudi Arabia had suspended prayer in mosques in mid-March as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

However, the Kingdom had started at the end of May implementing its phased re-opening plan to eventually “return to normalcy.”

In the second phase of its plan, starting from May 31, Saudi Arabia allowed Friday prayers and all congregational prayers (Jamaa'a) in the Kingdom's mosques, except mosques in the Holy City of Mecca.

Starting from June 21, Saudi Arabia started reopening mosques in Mecca.

All mosques had to implement precautionary COVID-19 measures and worshipers must adhere to them.

The ministry advises the following when going to pray in a mosque in Saudi Arabia: Wash your hands and use sanitizers, the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases should pray at home, read the Quran from your phone or bring your own copy of the Quran, bring your own prayer mat and do not leave it after prayer, maintain a distance of two meters between you and other people, do not bring children under the age of 15, wear a mask or face covering, perform ablution (Wudu) at home, avoid shaking hands, and avoid crowds when entering and exiting the mosque.

