Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia allows lectures, lessons in mosques with restrictions

The ministry said that that lessons must be presented immediately after prayer with a maximum duration of 10 minutes, meanwhile lectures should not exceed 30 minutes, according to a statement on the its website.
All mosques had to implement precautionary COVID-19 measures and worshipers must adhere to them.
The ministry advises the following when going to pray in a mosque in Saudi Arabia: Wash your hands and use sanitizers, the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases should pray at home, read the Quran from your phone or bring your own copy of the Quran, bring your own prayer mat and do not leave it after prayer, maintain a distance of two meters between you and other people, do not bring children under the age of 15, wear a mask or face covering, perform ablution (Wudu) at home, avoid shaking hands, and avoid crowds when entering and exiting the mosque.