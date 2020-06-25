Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia records 3,372 new cases, 5,085 recoveries

Saudi Arabia has confirmed 3,372 new coronavirus cases and 5,085 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the health ministry announced on Thursday.
The city of Riyadh had the highest number of infections where 333 were confirmed over the past 24 hours. However, the city saw a significant drop in detected cases compared to previous weeks where over 2,400 cases were confirmed in a single day.
The Kingdom has confirmed a total of 170,639 cases since the virus was first detected in the country. Since then, 117,882 people have recovered and 1,428 have died due to complications, according to the health ministry.
As of June 25, Saudi Arabia has 51,325 active cases with 2,206 in critical conditions.
