The United Arab Emirates has recorded 430 new coronavirus infections and 760 recoveries, the health ministry announced on Thursday, one day after the national disinfection program ended.

The total number of infections has reached 46,563 after an additional 49,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours by health authorities.



One person who had previously tested positive for the virus has died, raising the death toll to 308 as of June 25.



Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 35,165, according to the health ministry.



Additional 49,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health authorities, revealing 430 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 46,563. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov — UAEGov (@uaegov) June 25, 2020

Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 14:01 - GMT 11:01