Eiffel Tower open again as coronavirus lockdowns ease

The Eiffel Tower on Thursday welcomed back visitors after the coronavirus outbreak forced the Paris landmark into its longest period out of action since World War Two.
Strict hygiene and safety measures have been put in place for the re-opening.
For more on coronavirus, visit our dedicated section.
Visitors can access the 324 meters high (1,062 feet) tower only via staircases until early July, with elevators off-limits for the time being because of safety considerations.
In addition, visitors are not allowed to go any higher than the second floor of the tower, and anyone over the age of 11 is required to wear a face covering.
Managers say they hope to get operations fully back to normal later in the summer.
Read more:
Coronavirus: UAE lifts curfew, ends national COVID-19 sanitation drive
Coronavirus-free Vietnam not ready to open doors to foreign tourists yet: PM
Coronavirus: Disney delays Southern California theme park reopenings
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 10:51 - GMT 07:51