Saudi Arabia’s FII to host conference on green recovery for post-coronavirus world

The Future Investment Initiative Institute (FII-I), a not-for-profit foundation behind the annual FII conference in Saudi Arabia, will be holding a virtual conference on Thursday to discuss sustainability and green recovery following a global downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Various thought leaders and officials will attend the conference, including Yassir al-Rumayyan, governor of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and chairman of Saudi Aramco.

The coronavirus is causing the greatest recession the world has seen in nearly a century, with the full extent damage caused by the pandemic likely not realized – although experts broadly agree that the worst has passed.

“The way out of this current recession lies in rethinking and reconnecting with the planet as individuals, as companies, and as investors. An environmentally sound and sustainable recovery plan will create jobs, upgrade infrastructure and deliver financial returns,” al-Rumayyan said in a statement in the lead up to the conference.

The conference, brought together under the theme “Don’t Forget Our Planet!,” will cover topics including what lessons have been learned to protect nature, sustainable energy solutions for the private and public sectors, and how to view ecology through the lens of profitability.

“The current socio-economic and healthcare crises have shown us that our strength lies in cooperation and shared knowledge. This is why we have brought together some of the world’s brightest minds to develop thought-provoking, actionable propositions on how to deliver positive change on a global level,” Richard Attias, CEO of FII Institute said in a statement.

Other participants in the conference include Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of India’s Reliance Industries, Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, and Patrick Pouyanne, Chairman and Chief Executive of energy firm Total SA in France.

The conference is set later of Thursday at 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Riyadh time. Al Arabiya English will be steaming the conference on YouTube and Twitter.

In October 2019, more than 6,000 executives and participants attended the third Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh.

Read more:

All eyes on G20 meeting in Riyadh after FII global forum concludes

David Cameron, former G20 world leaders discuss global future at FII 2019

Saudi Arabia signs $20 billion in total new investment deals at FII global forum

Last Update: Thursday, 25 June 2020 KSA 15:30 - GMT 12:30