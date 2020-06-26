Coronavirus: Etihad operates flights from Abu Dhabi to 29 destinations from July 1

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is operating flights from Abu Dhabi to 29 worldwide destinations starting from July 1, according to the airline’s website.
The airline said those flights will operate between July 1-15, and that it was working with the UAE government global aviation authorities to increase its network of destinations from July 16 onwards.
The UAE said mid-June that it will start allowing residents and citizens to travel to some “low risk” countries from June 23, after the country had suspended in March all passenger travel in and out of it as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Here is a list of Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to international destinations between July 1-15:
Amsterdam: Up to 3 times weekly
Athens: 2 times weekly
Bahrain: Up to 2 times weekly
Barcelona: Up to 4 times weekly
Brussels: Up to 3 times weekly
Chicago: weekly
Colombo: 2 times weekly (July)
Dublin: Up to 3 times weekly
Frankfurt: Daily
Geneva: Up to 3 times weekly
Istanbul: 2 times Weekly
Jakarta: 5 times weekly
Kuala Lumpur: 4 times weekly
London: Daily
Madrid: Up to 3 times weekly
Manila: Up to 4 times weekly
Melbourne: 5 times weekly
Milan: Daily
New York: Weekly
Paris: Daily
Seoul: Daily
Singapore: 4 times weekly
Sydney: Up to 3 times weekly
Tokyo Narita: 3 times weekly
Toronto: weekly
Zurich: Up to 5 times weekly
Changing flight bookings
Etihad also said that if travelers booked their flight before 31 August to travel any time until 30 November 2020, they can change their flight for free.
They can either cancel their trip and save it for later with Etihad Credit. The airline will reward the travelers with up to $400 and up to 5,000 Etihad Guest Miles, and they can travel any time before 31 October 2021.
Or they can simply rebook their trip at a time that suits them – they can even pick a new destination anywhere on Etihad’s network.
Flying on Etihad aircraft amid coronavirus
It is compulsory to wear a face mask whilst you travel. You must wear your face mask whilst you are at the airport, on board the aircraft and when you arrive at your destination.
Remember to wash your hands thoroughly at regular intervals and follow social distancing guidelines carefully at all times.
From 30 hours before your flight, you can check-in and choose your seat online or via our app. To help us follow social distancing guidelines as closely as possible, some of our seats are unavailable. If you can’t find the seat you would like, we’ll be happy to help you at the airport.
Check-in at the airport opens three hours before your scheduled flight time. Your boarding pass will be ready to collect when you arrive.
Temperature screening is in operation in Abu Dhabi Airport, and you’ll be asked to wait two meters from other guests at all queuing points.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our lounges in Abu Dhabi are closed.
On board, we’ll make sure you are seated with as much space as possible between every guest, and we’ll offer our food and drinks service in line with important COVID-19 guidelines.
