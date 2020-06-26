Coronavirus: Etihad operates flights from Abu Dhabi to 29 destinations from July 1

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is operating flights from Abu Dhabi to 29 worldwide destinations starting from July 1, according to the airline’s website.

The airline said those flights will operate between July 1-15, and that it was working with the UAE government global aviation authorities to increase its network of destinations from July 16 onwards.

The UAE said mid-June that it will start allowing residents and citizens to travel to some “low risk” countries from June 23, after the country had suspended in March all passenger travel in and out of it as part of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Here is a list of Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi to international destinations between July 1-15:

Amsterdam: Up to 3 times weekly

Athens: 2 times weekly

Bahrain: Up to 2 times weekly

Barcelona: Up to 4 times weekly

Brussels: Up to 3 times weekly

Chicago: weekly

Colombo: 2 times weekly (July)

Dublin: Up to 3 times weekly

Frankfurt: Daily

Geneva: Up to 3 times weekly

Istanbul: 2 times Weekly

Jakarta: 5 times weekly

Kuala Lumpur: 4 times weekly

London: Daily

Madrid: Up to 3 times weekly

Manila: Up to 4 times weekly

Melbourne: 5 times weekly

Milan: Daily

New York: Weekly

Paris: Daily

Seoul: Daily

Singapore: 4 times weekly

Sydney: Up to 3 times weekly

Tokyo Narita: 3 times weekly

Toronto: weekly

Zurich: Up to 5 times weekly

We're continuing to connect you to more destinations on our special transit flights, with services to 13 European cities from early July. Find out more at https://t.co/gQBmNPRE3O pic.twitter.com/DmFvOggb7f — Etihad Airways (@etihad) June 23, 2020

Changing flight bookings

Etihad also said that if travelers booked their flight before 31 August to travel any time until 30 November 2020, they can change their flight for free.

They can either cancel their trip and save it for later with Etihad Credit. The airline will reward the travelers with up to $400 and up to 5,000 Etihad Guest Miles, and they can travel any time before 31 October 2021.

Or they can simply rebook their trip at a time that suits them – they can even pick a new destination anywhere on Etihad’s network.

Flying on Etihad aircraft amid coronavirus

It is compulsory to wear a face mask whilst you travel. You must wear your face mask whilst you are at the airport, on board the aircraft and when you arrive at your destination.

Remember to wash your hands thoroughly at regular intervals and follow social distancing guidelines carefully at all times.

From 30 hours before your flight, you can check-in and choose your seat online or via our app. To help us follow social distancing guidelines as closely as possible, some of our seats are unavailable. If you can’t find the seat you would like, we’ll be happy to help you at the airport.

Check-in at the airport opens three hours before your scheduled flight time. Your boarding pass will be ready to collect when you arrive.

Temperature screening is in operation in Abu Dhabi Airport, and you’ll be asked to wait two meters from other guests at all queuing points.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, our lounges in Abu Dhabi are closed.

On board, we’ll make sure you are seated with as much space as possible between every guest, and we’ll offer our food and drinks service in line with important COVID-19 guidelines.

Last Update: Friday, 26 June 2020 KSA 20:31 - GMT 17:31