Coronavirus: Kuwait records 915 new cases, two deaths, 602 recoveries

Kuwait has confirmed 915 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 43,703, the health ministry announced on Friday.
Of the new cases, 492 are Kuwaiti nationals and 423 are foreign nationals.
The ministry also said that two people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, taking the death toll to 341.
Meanwhile, the Kingdom continues to see an increase in recoveries with 602 new ones recorded taking the total to 33,969.
Kuwait’s health authorities have administered 372,284 tests as of June 26 with 3,774 over the past 24 hours.
Last Update: Friday, 26 June 2020 KSA 15:10 - GMT 12:10