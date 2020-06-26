Coronavirus: Qatar reports 946 new cases, three new deaths

Qatar recorded 946 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and three new deaths, the health ministry reported. New recoveries outpace cases, with 1,528 new recoveries, and 76,072 recoveries to date.
The total case count now stands at 92,784, and 109 people in Qatar have died from the novel coronavirus.
Qatar currently has the second highest infection count in the Gulf region, according to a Reuters Tally. The country is planning for the resumption of flights from low-risk countries on July 1 as well as the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity.
Many of the cases are believed to be within crowded labor camps for migrant workers, according to media reports. As well as implementing standard restrictions on contact including closing shops and stopping Friday Prayers, Qatar also locked down the “Industrial Area” where many migrant workers are confined.
