Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia confirms nearly 4,000 new cases, most in Dammam

Saudi Arabia has detected 3,938 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, raising the total to 174,577, the health ministry announced on Friday.

Unlike a recent trend where most cases were detected in the city of Riyadh, the ministry detected most of the new cases, 346, in the city of Dammam.

An additional 46 fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,474.



The health ministry said that one of the people who died had contracted the virus – along with 15 other family members – from his son due to noncompliance with precautionary measures.

Despite the increasing daily cases, Saudi Arabia has seen more recoveries. The total number of recoveries has reached 120,471 as of June 26 after 2,589 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered.



Despite Saudi Arabia having the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Gulf region, the Kingdom ranked in the top 20 safest countries during the ongoing pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.

Last week, the Saudi Tourism Authority announced that is preparing to launch a summer vacation campaign in line with coronavirus preventative measures, giving citizens and residents the opportunity to explore the country amid the easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Authorities haven't yet approved the resumption of international flights, however, the decision is under review and will be made based on recommendations from special committees who are currently studying the coronavirus pandemic. Domestic flights resumed in the Kingdom on May 31 via Saudia Airlines.

Last Update: Friday, 26 June 2020 KSA 16:05 - GMT 13:05