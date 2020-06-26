Coronavirus: UAE records 410 new cases, 304 recoveries

The United Arab Emirates administered more than 49,000 coronavirus tests over the past 24 hours, which have revealed 410 new cases, raising the total to 46,973, the health ministry announced on Friday.

The total number of recoveries has also increased to 35,469 after 304 individuals recovered.



The health ministry announced the death of two people who died due to complications after battling the virus.

Restrictions eased, travel bans lifted, Emirates resumes more flights

As the country continues to see an increasing number of recoveries as a result of strict measures and compliance of the public, the government began slowly lifting restrictions in recent weeks.



On Wednesday, the UAE announced the completion of its national disinfection program which was launched on March 26 and resulted in lockdowns of up to 24-hours. The nationwide campaign was aimed at combating the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Citizens and residents were also recently allowed to travel abroad to some “low risk” countries as a move to further ease restrictions. Dubai announced on Sunday that it will welcome back tourists through its airports from July 7. Along with the latest announcement, Emirates on Friday said the airline was adding seven new cities to its list of passenger destinations for the month of July, including Amman, Athens and Rome.

The UAE was recently ranked in the top 20 safest countries in the world during the ongoing pandemic, according to a comprehensive data analysis by Hong Kong-based Deep Knowledge Group.

