Emirates adds flights from seven more cities, including Amman, Athens, Rome

Emirates has announced the addition of seven more cities to its list of passenger destinations for the month of July, including Amman, Athens and Rome, as the airline resumes air travel following suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Emirates adds 7 new cities for travellers, offering connections through @DXB to 48 cities in July. https://t.co/AzsbyVW725#FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/JeQIGtf5qd— Emirates Airline (@emirates) June 26, 2020
Starting July 7, travelers will be able to visit Dubai for business or leisure following an announcement made on Sunday as authorities continue easing coronavirus restrictions. UAE authorities last week also announced that citizens and residents can travel to “low risk” countries starting from June 23.
Under the directives of @HHShkMohd, and follow-up of @HamdanMohammed Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces new air travel protocols for #Dubai citizens, residents and visitors. pic.twitter.com/UZmT8UBwXs— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 21, 2020