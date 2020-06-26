Emirates adds flights from seven more cities, including Amman, Athens, Rome

Emirates has announced the addition of seven more cities to its list of passenger destinations for the month of July, including Amman, Athens and Rome, as the airline resumes air travel following suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline confirmed on Friday that it would begin offering flights from the following cities:



• Khartoum (July 3)

• Amman (July 5)

• Osaka (July 7)

• Narita (July 8)

• Athens (July 15)

• Larnaca (July 15)

• Rome (July 15)

With the latest addition, Emirates is now “offering connections through DXB to 48 cities,” the airline said in a tweet.



Emirates adds 7 new cities for travellers, offering connections through @DXB to 48 cities in July. https://t.co/AzsbyVW725 #FlyEmiratesFlyBetter pic.twitter.com/JeQIGtf5qd



Starting July 7, travelers will be able to visit Dubai for business or leisure following an announcement made on Sunday as authorities continue easing coronavirus restrictions. UAE authorities last week also announced that citizens and residents can travel to “low risk” countries starting from June 23.

Travelers must comply with preventative measures. Individuals visiting Dubai are required to present an international health insurance policy that covers coronavirus illness, their recent COVID-19 test results and a completed health declaration form.

The UAE suspended all passenger and transit flights to and from the country on March 23 in effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

