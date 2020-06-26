Nine new coronavirus deaths in Oman, 1,132 new infections

Oman announced 1,132 new cases on Friday and nine new virus-related deaths, the Ministry of Health announced.
The current case count stands at 36,034, with 19,482 recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 962 recovered. In the Sultanate, 153 people have died from the novel coronavirus.
Of the new cases, 493 cases were found in non-Omanis, and 639 were found in Omanis.
Yesterday at a press conference, the health minister told a press conference that in case the Sultanate’s infection numbers continue to increase, field hospitals may be needed.
A member of the supreme committee also said a large number of infections were recorded in factories and companies in the Seeb area, to the northwest of the capital Muscat.
“Measures were taken, including the shutdown of a residential compound housing 2,067 workers,” Dr. Saif al-Abri said during the press conference.
The Sultanate announced its first two cases of COVID-19 on February 24, two Omani women who had caught the virus in Iran.
Al Arabiya English's Joanne Serrieh contributed to this report.
Last Update: Friday, 26 June 2020 KSA 12:47 - GMT 09:47