Coronavirus: India’s COVID-19 cases surpass 500,000, government says

India now has more than 500,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to government figures released Saturday that showed a record daily leap of 18,500 new infections.



Authorities said 15,685 people had died after another 385 fatalities were added to the toll in 24 hours. The pandemic is not expected to peak in India for several more weeks and experts say the number of cases could pass one million before the end of July.





Last Update: Saturday, 27 June 2020 KSA 07:20 - GMT 04:20