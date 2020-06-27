Coronavirus: Kuwait records 688 new cases, total now 44,391, recoveries reach 34,586

Kuwait has recorded 688 new coronavirus cases, raising the total to 44,391 as the recoveries climbed to 34,586, the health ministry announced on Saturday.

Of the total cases, 444 are Kuwaiti nationals while 244 are foreign nationals.



The ministry also announced the death of three individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus, raising the death toll to 344.



As the country’s recoveries continue to climb, 617 people most recently recovered.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states has doubled in a month to over 400,000, according to a Reuters tally. Kuwait is the only GCC state that still has a partial curfew. The Kingdom recorded its first cases on March 2 when a Saudi Arabian national returning from Iran tested positive for the virus.





Last Update: Saturday, 27 June 2020 KSA 14:38 - GMT 11:38