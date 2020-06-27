Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia cases reach 178,504, woman infects 21 family members

Saudi Arabia has recorded 3,927 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 178,504, the health ministry announced on Saturday.

The majority of the new cases were detected in the city of al-Hafouf where 535 cases were found. Mecca reported the second highest with 408 new cases over the past 24 hours.

Thirty-seven people who had previously tested positive for the virus have died, raising the death toll to 1,511.

Meanwhile, 1,657 recently recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 122,128 – 68 percent of the total number of cases.





The health ministry has been sharing details on how some people became infected with the virus. On Saturday, the ministry said that 21 family members, including elderly individuals, contracted the virus after one woman, who was carrying the virus, did not comply with preventative measures.



The previous day, the ministry said that 16 family members contracted the virus after one Saudi national returned from another city and proceeded to phsycialy greet his family. The death of his father, who had preexisting heart disease, was announced on Friday after battling the virus infection.

Despite the easing of restrictions, authorities continue to urge people to comply with preventative measures including social distancing, wearing a face mask, avoiding physical greetings and avoiding crowds or gatherings.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (3927) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس ⁧#كورونا⁩ الجديد (كوفيد19)، وتسجيل (37) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1657) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (122,128) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/7KcZHfL1L7 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 27, 2020

